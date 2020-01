"Best of Billy" till lördagens Stryktipset-kupong

Billy Lansdowne here,

Back in business with a new Stryktipset system!

After Christmas, New Year and the FA Cup we are back to basics this weekend! I fancy WBA to beat Charlton otherwise the Championship looks like a horror show! The Premier League however looks a lot kinder.

Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.

Everton – Brighton 1

Forget Evertons performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup. They had previously showed some decent form under Ancelotti and will definitely bounce back against Brighton. Brighton are solid but are without Dan Burn and even Aaron Mooy is doubtful. They have only two wins from ten on the road this season.

Wolves – Newcastle 1

Wolves have not been firing on all cylinders of late but the fire power of Jimenez and Traore should be enough to shoot Newcastle down. Newcastle have had big injury problems resulting in three straight defeats whilst conceding nine times.

Charlton – West Brom 2

Charlton have just one win in their last 15 games (in all competitions)! They have a long injury list with four forwards all unavailable and seven others sidelined. West Brom on the other hand have just two injuries. They lie second behind Leeds on goal-difference and remain the highest-scoring outfit in the division.

Have a good’n!

Regards,

Billy “Mr Tipslördag” Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.