"Best of Billy" inför Stryktipset

The transfer window shuts today and so far it’s been a mostly uneventful window. Maybe Brexit has played a part! Liverpool not signing anyone from Southampton has been the biggest surprise!Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.Liverpool just keep ploughing on. There is basically no logic in wasting a X2 on this match! Only Mane is unavailable. Liverpool have taken 97 points from the last 99 on offer in the PL! Southampton have been playing well of late and have won four of their last six in the PL. However Liverpool away is a bridge too far.

West Ham – Brighton 1



West Ham have had a bad time at home this season and their recent run of form doesn’t make my decision any easier. They have however faced top half sides of late and a struggling Brighton could be just the opposition they need to get things back on track. Brighton’s season started well but they have struggled of late. A recent defeat against fellow relegation candidates Bournemouth didn’t help matters! They have the second worst away record in the PL this season.



Preston – Swansea 1



Preston have the best home record in the Championship and have two wins on the trot after a dodgy period. New signing Scott Sinclair has been a lift. No new injuries to report. Swansea are like Preston closing in on the play-offs but have had a difficult time away from home of late. Three defeats and a draw from their last three trips. No major injury problems here either.



