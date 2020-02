Stryktipset med "Best of Billy"

Only one PL match on the coupon and four from League One. Two of my bankers are from League one. Former PL side Sunderland are at last moving in the right direction and I fancy them against Ipswich.Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.Stoke have been looking strong of late but had their bums smacked by Derby last time out. New signing James Chester (Aston Villa) will probably start and definitely strengthen their defence. Four games undefeated at home will become five against struggling Charlton. Charlton were victorious against lowly Barnsley 2-1 at the Valley but have been struggling on the road without a win since the 31st Aug. However they now have no major injury problems.Sunderland at The Stadium of Light are nowadays a force to be reckoned with. They are defensively very strong conceding only 26 goals so far this season (best in league one) and have only one defeat in their last ten games. Ipswich however have two straight defeats the latest being 1-4 at home against Peterborough. They are still placed 4th and have a lot to play for but have struggled all season against top placed opponents!Peterborough have moved into third spot after four straight wins (12-2 goal difference). Ivan Toney has been scoring for fun. Toney and strike partner Mohamed Eisa have 32 goals between them this season! Oxford have had a tough schedule of late and this is their ninth game this year. Two FA cup games against Newcastle (including extra time) will have taken its toll and an in form Peterborough will cause them big problems.Have a good’n!Regards, Billy “Mr Tipslördag” Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.