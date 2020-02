"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 22/2

2020 has been a difficult tips year thus far! Winston Churchill's motto Never give up never give in is highly appropriate in this instance. The pressure is on at the bottom of the PL and home advantage will be a deciding factor.Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.Palace have had a bad run of form to say the least. Defensively poor and struggling in front of goal. However Benteke scored last weekend and Zaha must fancy playing against Newcastle. Newcastle haven’t fared a lot better of late. One win in their last six games. They don’t have any match winners and were disastrous defensively against Arsenal. Low scoring game with Zaha being the difference.Sheffield U have shown everyone that they are a force to be reckoned with. They have won three of their last four home games and must fancy a result against lowly Brighton. No injury worries. Brighton had a great start to the season but have fallen away of late and haven’t won in 2020. Well organized defensively but without any fire power and a bad away record tells me they will find it hard at Bramall Lane.Birmingham are flying at present undefeated in the last seven Championship fixtures. They have a few injury worries but hope in form forward Scott Hogan will be available. Sheffield W have won one of their last ten and have been inconsistent all season. Osaze Urhoghide is suspended and they have injury doubts over four other players.Have a good’n!Regards,Billy “Mr Tipslördag” Lansdowne,on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.