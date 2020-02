"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 29/2

Just four PL games on this weeks coupon. Two of these are bankers according to me. The Championship is as always to quote Spock from Star Trek, "highly illogical"!Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.Watfords new manager Nigel Pearson has done a good job since taking charge but they are still in deep trouble. Only three home wins all year is not that inspiring. Liverpool just go marching on. Not at their best against West Ham in midweek but strong enough to get the win. Jordan Henderson is still unavailable otherwise it’s a full squad to choose from.West Ham put up a good fight against Liverpool in the week and for the first time in ages looked like a team wanting to stay afloat. They have however gone eight games without a win but against a mid-table Saints their greater need for three points will be the deciding factor. Southampton got a win last time out after two straight defeats. Redmond is out injured.Huddersfield have had an up and down season and must win their home games to survive. A great 2-1 win against Bristol City in mid-week will have lifted spirits. No major injury worries. Charlton have been hard to predict all season. They suffered a last minute defeat against Sheff W in midweek and a this trip to the John Smith Stadium won’t be much fun. Only three away wins from seventeen this season.Have a good’n!Regards,Billy “Mr Tipslördag” Lansdowne,on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.