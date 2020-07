"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 4/7

I've charged my batteries and am now chomping at the bit. Congrats to Liverpool - worthy winners. Still a lot for the others in both PL and Championship to play for.

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset this Saturday.

Man Utd - Bournemouth 1



Don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Man Utd have got things together. Defensively solid, creative in midfield and effective upfront. Bournemouth are in free fall - next stop: The Championship.

Wolves - Arsenal 1

Probably the biggest "positive" surprise of the season - Wolves have got top performers in all positions. Jimenez is a reliable scorer and with Traore, Jota, Neto and Neves backing him up they will be to good for Arsenal. You can't trust the Arsenal defence and the midfield is misfiring. If Wolves keep Aubameyang under control it's game over.

Brentford - Wigan 1

Pontus Jansson's Brentford are flying high. They have been a difficult side to beat on their home patch for some time now and with the BMW frontline (Benrahma-Mbeumo-Watkins) firing on all cylinders this should be a smooth ride. Wigan do have three straight wins since the restart against poorer sides but Brentford are a different kettle of fish.

