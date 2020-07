"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 18/7

Liverpool didn't do me any favours last week dropping a point att home for the first time this season! This week I am picking one match from the FA Cup one from the PL leaving me one from the Championship to round things off.

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.

Arsenal – Man City 2

Man City have found their form and have taken the most points in the PL since the restart. They have very few injuries and have won their last seven meetings against Arsenal. The Gunners had a good win in midweek against Liverpool but are still very unpredictable and are prone to defensive frailty. The match is being played at Wembley behind closed doors effectively killing the passion of the FA Cup. Advantage the best side = Man City.

Fulham – Sheffield W 1

Fulham have been in great form of late and will need to keep the run going as they prepare for the play-offs. Sheffield W are in no man's land and have won only three of their last seventeen games in all competitions. Motivation is the deciding factor here and that gives a big advantage to Fulham.

Tottenham – Leicester 1

Tottenham have had a difficult spell since the restart but now look like things are on the up. Harry Kane has been their key man for a number of years now and he is looking sharp again! Leicester looked certs for a CL spot a few weeks back but a run of bad results has put that spot in doubt. Key defender Soyuncu is suspended. An Europa League spot is important for Tottenham, Mourinho and Kane and they have been strong at home of late. Advantage Spurs.

