"Spik of the week" - Stryktipset 25/7

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.



Halmstad - Akropolis 1

I have had a chat with my HBK friends and even a few neutrals and they all feel that Halmstad have what it takes to return to the top level. Five wins from seven starts and only two goals conceded says enough for me. Akropolis have made a solid start but will find Halmstad a tougher nut to crack.

C.Palace - Tottenham 2

Palace have seven defeats on the bounce and have looked very poor in the offensive areas of late. Zaha, Benteke and Ayew are all firing blanks. Roy is not a happy boy. Tottenham however have put together a good run of results and most importantly Harry Kane has got back on the scoring saddle.

Burnley - Brighton 1

Burnley are defensively very solid. Keeper Nick Pope has kept fifteen clean sheets so far this season and a run of six games undefeated won't end here. Brighton have achieved their goal and will play PL football even season 20/21. Their current form is not good and with only three goals scored in their last seven games i can't see them worrying Burnley.

Have a good'n!

Regards

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.