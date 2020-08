"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 15/8

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.

Man City - Lyon 1



Man City underestimated Lyon in the CL in 2018 and had their bottoms smacked 2-1 at home so they know they have a match on their hands. Ligue 1 finished in April and the Premier League in July so Man City should be in better match trim having finished the season in good form and recently knocking out Real Madrid in the last 16.

Sundsvall - GAIS 1

Sundsvall have only been beaten once this season and have been solid at home. They hit five last home game and despite the fact that GAIS have kept clean sheets against both Halmstad and Degerfors i feel this match is Sundsvalls for the taking.

Hibernian - Motherwell 1

"Hibs" are off to a flying start in this years Scottish PL. Nine points out of nine. Their opponents Motherwell however have managed just a single point and they have met teams that they were fancied to beat. Fourth straight win for Hibernian.

Have a good'n!

Regards,

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.