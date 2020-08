"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 22/8

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.



Elfsborg - Östersund 1



Elfsborg is looking good. Only one defeat this season. Jesper Karlsson scoring goals for fun and their winning mentality is growing. Östersund have had a couple of good wins on the bounce (AIK and KFF) but Elfsborg is a different level of opposition.

Malmö FF - Falkenberg 1

Malmö is 22 points ahead of Falkenberg. They met two weeks ago and Malmö won 1-0 despite playing 80 mins with ten men. I can't see any problems here. Falkenberg is fighting for survival and will have to pick up points against their relegation rivals to survive because Malmö won't be giving anything away.

AIK - Helsingborg 1

AIK have made three new signings during the last few days and that will lift their spirits. This match just feels like a now or never match for AIK. Helsingborg have not won away from home all season and not a lot points to a change of fortunes here.

Have a good'n!

Regards,

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.