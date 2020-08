"Spik of the week" - Stryktipset 29/8

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.



Arsenal - Liverpool 2

Arsenal ended last season on a good note and have signed Willian from Chelsea so things are looking up for the Gunners. Liverpool dominated last season's PL and will want to get 20/21 off to a good start. They have a couple of injury doubts but should still have enough to win this one.

Östers IF - GAIS 1

Östers have two wins on the bounce scoring six goals and are slowly moving up the table. GAIS are having big problems in front of goal and have gone over 360 mins without scoring. However defensively GAIS are strong. 1-0 to Östers IF is a good bet.

Hammarby - Kalmar FF 1

Hammarby haven't had the best of seasons thus far. A good win in the Europa League on Thursday might kick start their season. They are however solid at home. Kalmar FF have had a nightmare season. Injury problems have not helped matters but only a better effectiveness in the last third of the pitch can save FF's season. New forward signing Mayron George is not available until September.

Have a good'n!

Regards,

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.