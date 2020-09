"Spik of the week" - Stryktipset 5/9

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset tomorrow. Note that you can submit your coupon until 17:29 this Saturday!



Iceland - England 2

Iceland beat England 2-1 in the Euros 2016. I haven't forgotten that game and I hope the English boys haven't either. England has vastly improved since then and Iceland is not as strong. No key players are missing from the English squad in my opinion! Hendersson, Maquire, Chilwell depending on your club allegiance! 3 points to England here.

Spain - Ukraine 1

A lot of new names in the Spanish squad and a late equaliser against Germany on Thursday won't have done their confidence any harm. Ukraine beat Switzerland 2-1 and are strong on the counter attack. I feel however a well organised ball safe Spain will have the edge in this one.

Ireland - Finland 1

Ireland have a strong squad with a lot of PL experience and a good point (1-1)away to Bulgaria on Thursday will put them in a good frame of mind for the Finland game. Finland reached the 2020 Euros and should not be underestimated. However Teemu Pukki is firing blanks at the moment and a 1-0 defeat at home to Wales won't have helped matters! 2-0 to Ireland feels good here.

