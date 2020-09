Spik of the week - Stryktipset 19/9

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.

Man Utd - Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd have had a quiet transfer period just Van de Beek added. They ended last season with 14 games unbeaten and with key players finding their form. C. Palace got off to a solid start beating a poor Southampton at home. Zaha looked sharp and could cause a few problems. United however should be strong enough to edge this one.





Arsenal - West Ham 1

Arsenal started with a 3-0 away win against a sad looking Fulham. Defensively i am still not sure but if you have Aubameyang upfront things will always happen. West Ham lacked just about everything against Newcastle and were beaten 2-0. Changes need to be made but will it help. Arsenal could give the Hammers the run around on Saturday.

Leeds - Fulham 1



Leeds scored three times at Anfield and gifted Liverpool with a couple in the 4-3 defeat. They did however show an urgency and stability that says they are ready for the PL. Fellow newcomers Fulham did not have that same urgency or for that matter the ability required to survive in the PL. Leeds to get the three points here.





Have a good'n!

Regards,

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans