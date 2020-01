"Best of Billy" inför lördagens Stryktipset-kupong

FA cup weekend. I remember growing up watching the FA cup on TV and dreaming of one day playing at Wembley and lifting the trophy! I didn't get to play in the final but made the squad for the 1980 final with my Hammers lifting the trophy! I am not sure it’s West Ham’s year 40 years later but who knows.

Here are my three “spik of the week” for Stryktipset.

Newcastle – Oxford 1

Newcastle scrapped through the last round beating Rochdale 4-1 in a replay at St James’s Park. Three years ago they lost against Oxford at this stage of the cup so they will be well prepared for this one. Oxford are struggling in the league of late with only one win from the last five. Newcastle recent improved league form and home advantage will get them through to the next round.

Burnley – Norwich 1

Burnley are on cloud nine! Two great wins against Leicester and Man Utd have given them some breathing space in the PL! They are looking so solid at the back that even Joe Hart might get a game here! Only two defeats in their last twenty FA Cup home games.

Norwich are struggling. It’s a difficult call for the Norwich manager. Does he rest key players or not? Late team check important here. Burnley will be looking forward to this one! Norwich? Not so much!

Portsmouth – Barnsley 1

Portsmouth are going well in League One and are unbeaten in their last thirteen home games. Not a lot of injuries and the chance to knockout a Championship side is always inspiring. It’s looking good for the Pompey boys! Barnsley are struggling near the bottom of the Championship. Beaten 3-0 at home by Preston last time out Barnsley will need a big makeover if they are to get anything here.

Have a good’n!

Regards,

Billy “Mr Tipslördag” Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.