UPPGIFTER: Tottenham behåller Kulusevski på lån - med flera utköpsklausuler

Kulusevski will be Tottenham player on a permanent deal in the future, for sure... but he's staying on loan next season 🇸🇪 #THFC



▫️ If he plays 20 games [45 mins] in PL and Spurs will qualify to UCL ↪️ obligation to buy for €35m.



▫️ If not, Spurs will have a buy option clause. pic.twitter.com/JnY2PrKRF2