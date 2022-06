Klar för klassisk skotsk klubb - trots allsvenska försök

Hibs signed Momodou Bojang



Despite interest from the MLS, Portugal and Sweden, Gambia U20 striker Momodou Bojang has joined Scottish side Hibernian FC on loan effective July 1. Bojang had stints with Brikama Utd, CasaSports, Boavista Porto U23 & FC Famalicão U23. pic.twitter.com/Xlcrb9ziL1