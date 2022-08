Schalke have reached an agreement in principle to sign Jordan Larsson on free transfer. Deal set to be done as Rouven Schröder strongly wanted Larsson, big effort. 🚨🔵 #Schalke



Larsson expected in Germany next 24h with agent Hasan Cetinkaya to finalize deal - medical next. pic.twitter.com/rvVL0O62Ov