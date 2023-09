🚨 Excl. - #Atalanta have increased to €15M (13M + 2M as bonuses) the bid to #Verona to sign Isak #Hien, but Verona still ask €15M + 2-3M as bonuses. The centre-back wants to join Dea (agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 with a salary of €1,3M/year). #transfers