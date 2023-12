Vad tänker han egentligen om Kulusevski?

Dejan Kulusevski is the first player to score and assist in multiple Premier League games against Man City at the Etihad since Pep Guardiola took charge:



◉ 2022: ⚽🅰️

◉ 2023: ⚽🅰️



He assisted a 95th minute winner one year and scored a 90th minute equaliser the next. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ahqXaq2jJw