🚨🔵 KAA Gent have closed deal to sign 2005 born talent Momodou Sonko 🇸🇪



Agreement reached with Häcken on €8m deal, contract until June 2028.



Medical tests booked on Monday.



Exclusive pic of Sonko on his way to Belgium with his agents!