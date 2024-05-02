× Senaste Nytt Prenumerera
Europaspel väntar - här är förutsättningarna

Idag 14:33
Rasmus Hjortling Redaktör
Malmö FF, IF Elfsborg, BK Häcken och Djurgården ska ut i Europa i sommar.
Här är alla förutsättningar inför lagens kvalspel. 

Efter gårdagens cupfinal står det nu klart att Malmö FF, IF Elfsborg, BK Häcken och Djurgårdens IF representerar Sverige i Europaspelet med start i sommar.

MFF och IF Elfsborg kvalar till Champions League respektive Europa League medan både Djurgården och BK Häcken kvalar till Europa Conference League. 

Nu när det står klart vilken tävling respektive lag tillhör så kommer här förutsättningarna för sommarens Europaspel:

Malmö FF går in i Q2 i Champions League, som seedade.

IF Elfsborg går in i Q1 i Europa League.

Djurgården och BK Häcken går båda in Q2 i Europa Conference League. 

Vid förlust för MFF i Champions League-kvalet, eller för Elfsborg i Europa League så fortsätter Europaäventyret i Europa League respektive Conference League. 

Förlust för Djurgården eller Häcken innebär att Europaäventyret.

Viktiga datum:
18 juni: Lottning Q1 Europa League
19 juni: Lottning Q2 Champions League, Q2 Europa League och Q2 Europa Conference League

11 juli: Q1 Europa League
18 juli: Q1 Europa Leauge

22 juli: Lottning Q3 Champions League, Europa League och Europa Conference League

23-24 juli: Q2 Champions League
25 juli: Q2 Europa League och Q2 Europa Conference League
30-31 juli: Q2 Champions League
1 augusti: Q2 Europa League och Q2 Europa Conference League

5 augusti: Lottning playoff Champions League, Europa League och Europa Conference League

6-7 augusti: Q3 Champions League
8 augusti: Q3 Europa League och Q3 Europa Conference League
13 augusti: Q3 Champions League
15 augusti: Q3 Europa League och Q3 Europa Conference League

20-21 augusti: Playoff Champions League
22 augusti: Playoff Europa League och Europa Conference League
27-28 augusti: Playoff Champions League
29 augusti: Playoff Europa League och Europa Conference League

29 augusti: Lottning gruppspel Champions League
30 augusti: Lottning gruppspel Europa League och Europa Conference League

FOTNOT: All information är hämtad från Svensk elitfotboll.

Allsvenskan
# LAG M V O F GA P
1 Malmö FF 6 6 0 0 17 18
2 Halmstads BK 6 4 0 2 0 12
3 AIK 6 3 2 1 0 11
4 Djurgårdens IF 6 3 1 2 3 10
5 Mjällby AIF 6 3 1 2 3 10
SE FULLSTÄNDIG TABELL
6 BK Häcken 6 3 1 2 1 10
7 IFK Norrköping 6 3 1 2 -3 10
8 Hammarby IF 6 3 0 3 2 9
9 Gais 6 3 0 3 -3 9
10 IF Brommapojkarna 6 2 2 2 2 8
11 IFK Göteborg 6 2 1 3 -1 7
12 IK Sirius 6 2 1 3 -1 7
13 IF Elfsborg 6 2 1 3 -3 7
14 IFK Värnamo 6 1 1 4 -8 4
15 Västerås SK FK 6 1 0 5 -4 3
16 Kalmar FF 6 1 0 5 -5 3
Senaste Nytt