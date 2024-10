Officiellt: Magnus Powell ny huvudtränare i KI Klaksvik från och årsskiftet

Magnus Powell has signed a two-year deal as the Clubs new Head Coach.



The 49-year-old Swede joins following a stint at Östersunds. He is no stranger to Faroese football as he coached 07 Vestur in 2021.



Powell has the UEFA A-Licence and will arrive next week. Welcome! 💙 https://t.co/ejDP8HDYF6 pic.twitter.com/JC2VaMSMz0