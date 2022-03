JUST NU: Nära Bajen - nu uppges han ha skadat sig

HT

Gambia 1 Chad 1



Assan Ceesay ended a run of five games without a goal for the national team by scoring the equalizer against Chad. An early injury forced Bubacarr Trawally to be replaced by Grenoble forward Abdoulie Sanyang, who is making his 5th cap for the scorpions pic.twitter.com/zDgLdEUNtl