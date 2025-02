Officiellt: Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt klar för Pacific FC

Adding the finishing touches to the midfield 🤌



Pacific FC announce the signing of midfielder Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt to a guaranteed contract through 2025, with a club option for 2026.⁠



Learn more about the ball winning midfielder at https://t.co/VcxD6h8Avr 🔱#ForTheIsle pic.twitter.com/BEZpph7XPM