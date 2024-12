Arsenals makalösa svit: Tog 26:e segern – obesegrade i 42 (!) raka

Arsenal have now kept 18 Premier League clean sheets in 2024, at least four more than any other side.



They've also conceded just 25 PL goals, at least 14 fewer than any other ever present side.



And they've won 26 PL games, more than any other side. 👏