"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 11/7

I don't expect any big surprises this weekend. Leeds will take another step towards the PL and Liverpool a step closer to one hundred points!

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.

Liverpool – Burnley 1

I am sure Klopps boys will want to finish in style and reach one 100 points. They have won every home league game this season and I can't see things changing here. Burnley had a good win in mid-week and are still in with a chance of a European spot but won't get any help at Anfield.

Middlesborough – Bristol C 1

A change in manager often helps. 71 year old Neil Warnock got a great result with a 2-0 away win against Millwall on Wednesday but still need a few more points to survive. Bristol C also had a win in midweek following a run of nine games without a victory. They are however out of the play-off race. Middlesboroughs greater need of points and Warnocks motivation methods will get the win here.

Swansea – Leeds 2

Swansea still have all to play for and are in a fight for the last play-off place. They also have a decent record against Leeds. However this is a different Leeds, one defeat in their last eleven games. An impressive 5-0 win over Stoke in the week and very few injury problems.

Have a good'n!



Regards,

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.