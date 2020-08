"Best of Billy" - Stryktipset 8/8

Here are my three "Spik of the week" for Stryktipset on Saturday.



Halmstad - GAIS 1

Halmstad have let me down a couple of times of late but I can't see it happening again against GAIS. If Halmstad want to get back in with the big boys they can't afford to drop points at home against the strugglers. GAIS have been very ineffective attacking wise this season and against the league's best defence i can't see things changing.

Falkenberg - Malmö 2

Falkenberg are having a good run of form of late and are unbeaten in the last 5 (4 draws and a win). However i just get the feeling that a Malmö FF in top form (6 straight wins, scoring 19 times) will prove to be a bridge to far for Falkenberg.

Häcken - Kalmar FF 1

Häcken are unbeaten at home this season (5 wins and 2 draws, scoring 17 times) and i can't see a struggling Kalmar FF causing to many problems. Kalmar FF were beaten 3-0 by Örebro at home in midweek extending the run without a win to 10 games. Anything but a home win here will be a sensation.

Have a good'n!

Regards,

Billy "Mr Tipslördag" Lansdowne, Team Andelstorget-Gotthörnan on Svenska Spel Tillsammans.