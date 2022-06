According to Nacionale, Lecce of Serie A 🇮🇹 and Clermont of Ligue 1 🇫🇷 have expressed their interest in Kosovan striker Astrit Selmani.



Hammarby are looking for a figure of around €1.5M. #transfers 🇽🇰🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/XqKGlxskEp