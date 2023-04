News #Wahlstedt: Yes, Schalke scoutet him at the weekend. Talks took place before their visit. Price valuation is between €500k - €800k. With his profile and contract situation he’s very interesting for #S04. He is planned as a challenger for Fährmann. @Sky_Dirk @SkySportDE 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/v3tRy1okfE