🇺🇸🔴⚪️ Infos #RAFC :

🇳🇬 Alhassan Yusuf set to leave Royal #Antwerp FC for New England Revolution !

💰 Clubs found an agreement for the midfielder around 3M$.

✍🏼 Three years and a half contract ready.

🏥 Yusuf will have medical tests first in Europe before flying to #MLS !… pic.twitter.com/UKJZVMyDyS