Mohamed Salah prisas som årets spelare i England

Mohamed Salah won the Footballer of the Year award with over 90pc of the vote from our 900-plus members. He joins Thierry Henry as the only man to have won this award 3 times, having done so in 2018 and 2022. Well done @MoSalah 🥇🥇🥇 #FOTY https://t.co/hAoI51W9tH pic.twitter.com/P50DyVAuxc