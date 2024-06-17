× Senaste Nytt Prenumerera
AIK

GUIDE: Djurgården slipper nitlott – kan bli nordiskt "derby"

Idag 16:15
Tor Sundberg Reporter/Redaktör
BK Häcken och Djurgårdens IF ska båda spela Conference League-kval till sommaren. 
För Blåränderna kan det bli nordiskt “derby” medans BK Häcken kan få det tufft direkt. 
Här är lagen som Dif och Häcken kan ställas mot. 

BK Häcken

Trean i fjolårets upplaga av Allsvenskan går in i den andra kvalomgången av Conference League och är oseedade. Detta innebär att de behöver vinna samtliga tre dubbelmöten för att ta sig till gruppspelet i Conference League. 

Av de lag som BK Häcken kan ställas mot har Partizani Tirana (Albanien), FC Sankt Gallen (Schweiz) och FC Zürich (Schweiz) lägst koefficientpoäng. De tre lag med högst ranking av de seedade lagen som Häcken kan ställas mot är: FC Köpenhamn (Danmark), AA Gent (Belgien) och Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkiet). 

Djurgårdens IF 

I och med att Djurgården slutade fyra i fjolårets allsvenska och Malmö FF besegrade Blåränderna i cupfinalen beger sig Djurgården in i kvalomgång två av Conference League. Till skillnad från BK Häcken är Djurgården seedade och kommer att möta en något “enklare” motståndare i Q2. 

De tre lag med lägst koefficientpoäng Djurgården kommer att ställas mot är: Sliema Wanderers (Malta), Transinvest Vilnius (Litauen) och Cliftonville (Nordirland). De tre lag med högst ranking är  FC Drita (Kosovo), FK Sarajevo (Bosnien),  SK Brann (Norge). 
 
Datum att hålla reda på: 

18 juni: Lottning Q1 Europa League (Elfsborg) 
19 juni: Lottning Q2 Champions League, Q2 Europa League och Q2 Europa Conference League (MFF, Dif, Häcken och Elfsborg) 

11 juli: Q1 Europa League (Elfsborg) 
18 juli: Q1 Europa Leauge (Elfsborg) 

22 juli: Lottning Q3 Champions League, Europa League och Europa Conference League (Åtminstone Malmö FF) 

23-24 juli: Q2 Champions League (Malmö FF) 
25 juli: Q2 Europa League och Q2 Europa Conference League (Dif, Häcken, Elfsborg)
30-31 juli: Q2 Champions League (Malmö) 
1 augusti: Q2 Europa League och Q2 Europa Conference League (Dif, Häcken, Elfsborg)

5 augusti: Lottning playoff Champions League, Europa League och Europa Conference League (Minst Malmö FF) 

6-7 augusti: Q3 Champions League (Kanske MFF) 
8 augusti: Q3 Europa League och Q3 Europa Conference League (Kanske Elfsborg, Dif och Häcken) 
13 augusti: Q3 Champions League (Kanske MFF) 
15 augusti: Q3 Europa League och Q3 Europa Conference League (Kanske Elfsborg, Dif och Häcken) 

20-21 augusti: Playoff Champions League (Kanske MFF) 
22 augusti: Playoff Europa League och Europa Conference League (Kanske Elfsborg, Dif och Häcken)  
27-28 augusti: Playoff Champions League (Kanske MFF) 
29 augusti: Playoff Europa League och Europa Conference League (Kanske Elfsborg, Dif och Häcken)  

29 augusti: Lottning gruppspel Champions League
30 augusti: Lottning gruppspel Europa League och Europa Conference League

