Salahs galna siffror – radar upp nya rekord

There have only been seven occasions when a player has scored or assisted in 11 or more consecutive Premier League games:



◎ 15 – Jamie Vardy (2015)

◉ 15 – Mo Salah (2021)

◎ 12 – Stan Collymore (1995)

◉ 12 – Mo Salah (2023)

◎ 11 – Andy Cole (1994)

◎ 11 – Mesut Özil (2015)