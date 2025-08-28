Jubel för Rayo Vallecano efter seger mot Neman Grodno
- Rayo Vallecano vann med 5–0 totalt
- Alvaro Garcia gjorde två mål för Rayo Vallecano
- Andra raka segern för Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano segrade mot Neman Grodno, det stod klart efter andra matchen, hemma i Conference League Play off herr. Matchen slutade 4–0 till Rayo Vallecano, vilket betyder att Rayo Vallecano står som segrare med totala resultatet 5–0.
Alvaro Garcia tvåmålsskytt för Rayo Vallecano
Första halvlek blev mållös och det dröjde till den 64:e minuten innan Alvaro Garcia gav Rayo Vallecano ledningen.
I 65:e minuten slog Sergio Camello till, och gjorde 2–0.
Jorge De Frutos ökade Rayo Vallecanos ledning med knappa kvarten kvar.
I 89:e minuten gjorde Alvaro Garcia också 4–0.
Rayo Vallecano–Neman Grodno 4–0 (0–0), 5–0 totalt
Conference League Play off herr, Estadio de Vallecas
Mål: 1–0 (64) Alvaro Garcia, 2–0 (65) Sergio Camello, 3–0 (80) Jorge De Frutos, 4–0 (89) Alvaro Garcia.
