Norwich City segrare efter stark start mot Portsmouth
- Seger för Norwich City med 2–1 mot Portsmouth
- Josh Sargent avgjorde för Norwich City
- Portsmouth nu tolfte, Norwich City på elfte plats
Norwich City gjorde en riktigt bra första halvlek och ledde med 2–0 i paus mot Portsmouth i lördagens match på bortaplan i Championship. I andra halvlek kom Portsmouth närmare, men Norwich City kunde hålla undan till seger 2–1.
Det var första segern för Norwich City. I premiären förlorade laget med 1–2 mot Millwall .
Portsmouth–Norwich City – mål för mål
Norwich City startade matchen bäst och tog ledningen. Harry Darling gjorde målet, redan i sjätte minuten.
Laget ökade ledningen till 0–2 tidigt i matchen, genom Josh Sargent, i 14:e minuten. Med sex minuter kvar att spela reducerade Portsmouth genom Adrian Segecic. Mer än så blev det dock inte för Portsmouth.
Lagen möts på nytt den 3 april.
Portsmouth möter WBA i nästa match borta lördag 23 augusti 16.00. Norwich City möter samma dag Middlesbrough hemma.
Portsmouth–Norwich City 1–2 (0–2)
Championship, Fratton Park
Mål: 0–1 (6) Harry Darling, 0–2 (14) Josh Sargent, 1–2 (84) Adrian Segecic.
Varningar, Portsmouth: Connor Ogilvie, John Swift, Regan Poole. Norwich City: Jose Cordoba, Harry Darling, Mirko Topic.
Nästa match:
Portsmouth: West Bromwich Albion FC, borta, 23 augusti
Norwich City: Middlesbrough FC, hemma, 23 augusti
