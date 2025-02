Bakslag för Arsenal – Martinelli uppges bli borta länge

🚨 Gabriel Martinelli faces more than a month on sidelines with hamstring injury suffered in Arsenal loss at #NUFC. Early indications suggest 23yo winger set to miss #AFC PL games vs #LCFC #WHUFC #NFFC & potentially #MUFC #CFC + #UCL last-16 @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/2TGMMSPVS4