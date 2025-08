Uppgifter: Newcastle höjer budet på Sesko – öppnar för Isak

🚨⚪️⚫️ Newcastle have sent official bid to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Šeško worth €90m package.



€80m plus €10m add-ons on the table from #NUFC.



⏹️ No decision yet from the player.



Manchester United confirmed again to RB Leipzig that they will bid if Šeško picks them. pic.twitter.com/P6lVhKJUEU