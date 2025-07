🚨🔵⚪️ Maxim De Cuyper to Brighton, here we go! Club to club agreement now sealed for €20m fixed fee plus add-ons.



De Cuyper will undergo medical and sign in the next 24h, documents are ready.



New left back for Fabian Hürzeler and one more key addition for #BHAFC. pic.twitter.com/hJGpsty9hp