Chelseas 16-åring (!) startdebuterar mot Djurgården

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚨 | 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐡 (𝟏𝟔) 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒 for Chelsea FC in the 2nd Leg of the #UECL Semi-Final



16 years and 200 days old.



Time to shine ✨ pic.twitter.com/22S8mbb1D9