Klart: Här är Premier Leagues spelschema – gigantmöte direkt
Fredag den 15 augusti sparkas Premier Leauge-säsongen 2025/26 i gång.
Nu har det engelska ligaförbundet släppt spelschemat för den nya säsongen.
Video
Premier League säsongssummeras
Under onsdagsförmiddagen släpptes spelschemat för hela Premier League-säsongen 2025/26. Den 380 matcher långa säsongen inleds fredag den 15 augusti när Liverpool tar emot Bournemouth.
Redan dagen där på, lördag 16 augusti, väntar bland annat Wolverhampton mot Manchester City, och söndagen bjuder på ett riktigt stormöte när Manchester United tar emot Arsenal.
Se hela spelschemat:
Omgång 1
Fredag 15 augusti
20:00 Liverpool – AFC Bournemouth
Lördag 16 augusti
12:30 Aston Villa – Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion – Fulham
Nottingham Forest – Brentford
Sunderland – West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur – Burnley
17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers – Manchester City
Söndag 17 augusti
14:00 Chelsea – Crystal Palace
16:30 Manchester United – Arsenal
Måndag 18 augusti
20:00 Leeds United – Everton
Omgång 2 Lördag 23 augusti
AFC Bournemouth – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal – Leeds United
Brentford – Aston Villa
Burnley – Sunderland
Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest
Everton – Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham – Manchester United
Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United – Liverpool
West Ham United – Chelsea
Omgång 3 Lördag 30 augusti
Aston Villa – Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion – Manchester City
Chelsea – Fulham
Leeds United – Newcastle United
Liverpool – Arsenal
Manchester United – Burnley
Nottingham Forest – West Ham United
Sunderland – Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur – AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Everton
Omgång 4 Lördag 13 september
AFC Bournemouth – Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal – Nottingham Forest
Brentford – Chelsea
Burnley – Liverpool
Crystal Palace – Sunderland
Everton – Aston Villa
Fulham – Leeds United
Manchester City – Manchester United
Newcastle United – Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United – Tottenham Hotspur
Omgång 5 Lördag 20 september
AFC Bournemouth – Newcastle United
Arsenal – Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion – Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley – Nottingham Forest
Fulham – Brentford
Liverpool – Everton
Manchester United – Chelsea
Sunderland – Aston Villa
West Ham United – Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Leeds United
Omgång 6 Lördag 27 september
Aston Villa – Fulham
Brentford – Manchester United
Chelsea – Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace – Liverpool
Everton – West Ham United
Leeds United – AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City – Burnley
Newcastle United – Arsenal
Nottingham Forest – Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Omgång 7 Lördag 4 oktober
AFC Bournemouth – Fulham
Arsenal – West Ham United
Aston Villa – Burnley
Brentford – Manchester City
Chelsea – Liverpool
Everton – Crystal Palace
Leeds United – Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United – Sunderland
Newcastle United – Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Brighton & Hove Albion
Omgång 8 Lördag 18 oktober
Brighton & Hove Albion – Newcastle United
Burnley – Leeds United
Crystal Palace – AFC Bournemouth
Fulham – Arsenal
Liverpool – Manchester United
Manchester City – Everton
Nottingham Forest – Chelsea
Sunderland – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur – Aston Villa
West Ham United – Brentford
Omgång 9 Lördag 25 oktober
AFC Bournemouth – Nottingham Forest
Arsenal – Crystal Palace
Aston Villa – Manchester City
Brentford – Liverpool
Chelsea – Sunderland
Everton – Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United – West Ham United
Manchester United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United – Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Burnley
Omgång 10 Lördag 1 november
Brighton & Hove Albion – Leeds United
Burnley – Arsenal
Crystal Palace – Brentford
Fulham – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool – Aston Villa
Manchester City – AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest – Manchester United
Sunderland – Everton
Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea
West Ham United – Newcastle United
Omgång 11 Lördag 8 november
Aston Villa – AFC Bournemouth
Brentford – Newcastle United
Chelsea – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace – Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton – Fulham
Manchester City – Liverpool
Nottingham Forest – Leeds United
Sunderland – Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester United
West Ham United – Burnley
Omgång 12 Lördag 22 november
AFC Bournemouth – West Ham United
Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion – Brentford
Burnley – Chelsea
Fulham – Sunderland
Leeds United – Aston Villa
Liverpool – Nottingham Forest
Manchester United – Everton
Newcastle United – Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Crystal Palace
Omgång 13 Lördag 29 november
Aston Villa – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford – Burnley
Chelsea – Arsenal
Crystal Palace – Manchester United
Everton – Newcastle United
Manchester City – Leeds United
Nottingham Forest – Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland – AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham
West Ham United – Liverpool
Omgång 14 Onsdag 3 december
AFC Bournemouth – Everton
Arsenal – Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion – Aston Villa
Burnley – Crystal Palace
Fulham – Manchester City
Leeds United – Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool – Sunderland
20:00 Manchester United – West Ham United
Newcastle United – Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Nottingham Forest
Omgång 15 Lördag 6 december
AFC Bournemouth – Chelsea
Aston Villa – Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion – West Ham United
Everton – Nottingham Forest
Fulham – Crystal Palace
Leeds United – Liverpool
Manchester City – Sunderland
Newcastle United – Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur – Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Manchester United
Omgång 16 Lördag 13 december
Arsenal – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford – Leeds United
Burnley – Fulham
Chelsea – Everton
Crystal Palace – Manchester City
Liverpool – Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United – AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland – Newcastle United
West Ham United – Aston Villa
Omgång 17 Lördag 20 december
AFC Bournemouth – Burnley
Aston Villa – Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion – Sunderland
Everton – Arsenal
Fulham – Nottingham Forest
Leeds United – Crystal Palace
Manchester City – West Ham United
Newcastle United – Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur – Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Brentford
Omgång 18 Lördag 27 december
Arsenal – Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford – AFC Bournemouth
Burnley – Everton
Chelsea – Aston Villa
Crystal Palace – Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United – Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest – Manchester City
Sunderland – Leeds United
West Ham United – Fulham
Omgång 19 Tisdag 30 december
Arsenal – Aston Villa
Brentford – Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley – Newcastle United
Chelsea – AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace – Fulham
Liverpool – Leeds United
Manchester United – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest – Everton
Sunderland – Manchester City
West Ham United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Omgång 20 Lördag 3 januari 2026
AFC Bournemouth – Arsenal
Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion – Burnley
Everton – Brentford
Fulham – Liverpool
Leeds United – Manchester United
Manchester City – Chelsea
Newcastle United – Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur – Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers – West Ham United
Omgång 21 Onsdag 7 januari 2026
AFC Bournemouth – Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal – Liverpool
Brentford – Sunderland
Burnley – Manchester United
20:00 Crystal Palace – Aston Villa
Everton – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham – Chelsea
20:00 Manchester City – Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United – Leeds United
West Ham United – Nottingham Forest
Omgång 22 Lördag 17 januari
Aston Villa – Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion – AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea – Brentford
Leeds United – Fulham
Liverpool – Burnley
Manchester United – Manchester City
Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
Sunderland – Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur – West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Newcastle United
Omgång 23 Lördag 24 januari
AFC Bournemouth – Liverpool
Arsenal – Manchester United
Brentford – Nottingham Forest
Burnley – Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace – Chelsea
Everton – Leeds United
Fulham – Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United – Aston Villa
West Ham United – Sunderland
Omgång 24 Lördag 31 januari
Aston Villa – Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion – Everton
Chelsea – West Ham United
Leeds United – Arsenal
Liverpool – Newcastle United
Manchester United – Fulham
Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace
Sunderland – Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers – AFC Bournemouth
Omgång 25 Lördag 7 februari
AFC Bournemouth – Aston Villa
Arsenal – Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion – Crystal Palace
Burnley – West Ham United
Fulham – Everton
Leeds United – Nottingham Forest
Liverpool – Manchester City
Manchester United – Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United – Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Chelsea
Omgång 26 Onsdag 11 februari
20:00 Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford – Arsenal
Chelsea – Leeds United
20:00 Crystal Palace – Burnley
Everton – AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Manchester City – Fulham
Nottingham Forest – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland – Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur – Newcastle United
West Ham United – Manchester United
Omgång 27 Lördag 21 februari
Aston Villa – Leeds United
Brentford – Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea – Burnley
Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton – Manchester United
Manchester City – Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest – Liverpool
Sunderland – Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal
West Ham United – AFC Bournemouth
Omgång 28 Lördag 28 februari
AFC Bournemouth – Sunderland
Arsenal – Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion – Nottingham Forest
Burnley – Brentford
Fulham – Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United – Manchester City
Liverpool – West Ham United
Manchester United – Crystal Palace
Newcastle United – Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Aston Villa
Omgång 29 Onsdag 4 mars
AFC Bournemouth – Brentford
20:00 Aston Villa – Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal
Everton – Burnley
Fulham – West Ham United
Leeds United – Sunderland
20:00 Manchester City – Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United – Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur – Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Liverpool
Omgång 30 Lördag 14 mars
Arsenal – Everton
Brentford – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley – AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea – Newcastle United
Crystal Palace – Leeds United
Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United – Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest – Fulham
Sunderland – Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United – Manchester City
Omgång 31 Lördag 21 mars
AFC Bournemouth – Manchester United
Aston Villa – West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion – Liverpool
Everton – Chelsea
Fulham – Burnley
Leeds United – Brentford
Manchester City – Crystal Palace
Newcastle United – Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur – Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Arsenal
Omgång 32 Lördag 11 april
Arsenal – AFC Bournemouth
Brentford – Everton
Burnley – Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea – Manchester City
Crystal Palace – Newcastle United
Liverpool – Fulham
Manchester United – Leeds United
Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa
Sunderland – Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Omgång 33 Lördag 18 april
Aston Villa – Sunderland
Brentford – Fulham
Chelsea – Manchester United
Crystal Palace – West Ham United
Everton – Liverpool
Leeds United – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City – Arsenal
Newcastle United – AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest – Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur – Brighton & Hove Albion
Omgång 34 Lördag 25 april
AFC Bournemouth – Leeds United
Arsenal – Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion – Chelsea
Burnley – Manchester City
Fulham – Aston Villa
Liverpool – Crystal Palace
Manchester United – Brentford
Sunderland – Nottingham Forest
West Ham United – Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Tottenham Hotspur
Omgång 35 Lördag 2 maj
AFC Bournemouth – Crystal Palace
Arsenal – Fulham
Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford – West Ham United
Chelsea – Nottingham Forest
Everton – Manchester City
Leeds United – Burnley
Manchester United – Liverpool
Newcastle United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sunderland
Omgång 36 Lördag 9 maj
Brighton & Hove Albion – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burnley – Aston Villa
Crystal Palace – Everton
Fulham – AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool – Chelsea
Manchester City – Brentford
Nottingham Forest – Newcastle United
Sunderland – Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur – Leeds United
West Ham United – Arsenal
Omgång 37 Söndag 17 maj
AFC Bournemouth – Manchester City
Arsenal – Burnley
Aston Villa – Liverpool
Brentford – Crystal Palace
Chelsea – Tottenham Hotspur
Everton – Sunderland
Leeds United – Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United – Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United – West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers – Fulham
Omgång 38 Söndag 24 maj
Brighton & Hove Albion – Manchester United
Burnley – Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace – Arsenal
Fulham – Newcastle United
Liverpool – Brentford
Manchester City – Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest – AFC Bournemouth
Sunderland – Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur – Everton
West Ham United – Leeds United
