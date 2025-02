🚨🔵 Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign 2008 born talent Dastan Satpaev from Kairat Almaty.



Striker from Kazakhstan will cost €4m package add-ons included. 🇰🇿🤝🏻



Record transfer for Kazakhstan league and 5 year deal for Satpaev plus 1 year option, joining #CFC when he turns 18. pic.twitter.com/Ao7Aft6KET