Sembrant syndabock – när Bayern föll mot Lyon: ”Stort misstag”

Mala Grohs is BACK in the #UWCL tonight, her first competitive game since her cancer diagnosis. 🙌💪



What a moment. What a fighter. So happy to see her between the posts again! 🧤



Watch FC Bayern München vs Olympique Lyonnais live for FREE on DAZN.

