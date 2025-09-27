Norwich City imponerade borta mot Stoke City
- 1–1 mellan Stoke City och Norwich City
- Sorba Thomas kvitterade i 48:e minuten
- Stoke City nu tredje, Norwich City på 14:e plats
Norwich City stod för en stabil insats när laget spelade oavgjort, 1–1 (0–1), på bortaplan mot tredjeplacerade Stoke City i lördagens match i Championship.
Stoke City–Norwich City – mål för mål
Norwich City tog ledningen i 26:e minuten, genom Jovon Makama. Direkt efter pausen nätade Sorba Thomas och kvitterade för Stoke City. 1–1-målet blev matchens sista.
Det här betyder att Stoke City nu ligger på tredje plats i tabellen och Norwich City är på 14:e plats. Ett tapp för Norwich City som låg på nionde plats så sent som den 13 september.
Lagen möts igen 4 januari.
I nästa match möter Stoke City Middlesbrough borta på tisdag 30 september 20.45. Norwich City möter WBA onsdag 1 oktober 20.45 hemma.
Stoke City–Norwich City 1–1 (0–1)
Championship
Mål: 0–1 (26) Jovon Makama, 1–1 (48) Sorba Thomas.
Varningar, Norwich City: Harry Darling, Mirko Topic, Kenny Mclean.
Form senaste fem matcherna (segrar-oavgjorda-förluster):
Stoke City: 2-1-2
Norwich City: 1-2-2
Nästa match:
Stoke City: Middlesbrough FC, borta, 30 september
Norwich City: West Bromwich Albion FC, hemma, 1 oktober
