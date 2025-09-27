Prenumerera

Logga in

Norwich City imponerade borta mot Stoke City

Author image
FotbollDirekt
Google news logo

Följ Fotbolldirekt på

Google news

  • 1–1 mellan Stoke City och Norwich City

  • Sorba Thomas kvitterade i 48:e minuten

  • Stoke City nu tredje, Norwich City på 14:e plats

Norwich City stod för en stabil insats när laget spelade oavgjort, 1–1 (0–1), på bortaplan mot tredjeplacerade Stoke City i lördagens match i Championship.

Stoke City–Norwich City – mål för mål

Norwich City tog ledningen i 26:e minuten, genom Jovon Makama. Direkt efter pausen nätade Sorba Thomas och kvitterade för Stoke City. 1–1-målet blev matchens sista.

Det här betyder att Stoke City nu ligger på tredje plats i tabellen och Norwich City är på 14:e plats. Ett tapp för Norwich City som låg på nionde plats så sent som den 13 september.

Lagen möts igen 4 januari.

I nästa match möter Stoke City Middlesbrough borta på tisdag 30 september 20.45. Norwich City möter WBA onsdag 1 oktober 20.45 hemma.

Stoke City–Norwich City 1–1 (0–1)

Championship

Mål: 0–1 (26) Jovon Makama, 1–1 (48) Sorba Thomas.

Varningar, Norwich City: Harry Darling, Mirko Topic, Kenny Mclean.

Form senaste fem matcherna (segrar-oavgjorda-förluster):

Stoke City: 2-1-2

Norwich City: 1-2-2

Nästa match:

Stoke City: Middlesbrough FC, borta, 30 september

Norwich City: West Bromwich Albion FC, hemma, 1 oktober

Den här artikeln handlar om:

Dela artikel:

Senaste Nytt