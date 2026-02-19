Nottingham Forest kopplade grepp om Fenerbahce – efter seger med 3–0
Nottingham Forest vann första matchen på bortaplan mot Fenerbahce i Europa League 16-delsfinal på torsdagen och har tagit greppet inför avgörandet på torsdag 26 februari. Nottingham Forest vann matchen med 3–0 (2–0).
Murillo gjorde avgörande målet
Nottingham Forest tog ledningen i 21:a minuten genom Murillo. Nottingham Forest gjorde också 0–2 i slutminuterna av första halvlek genom Igor Jesus.
I 50:e minuten gjorde Morgan Gibbs-White också 0–3 på pass av Igor Jesus.
Fenerbahce–Nottingham Forest 0–3 (0–2)
Europa League 16-delsfinal
Mål: 0–1 (21) Murillo, 0–2 (43) Igor Jesus, 0–3 (50) Morgan Gibbs-White (Igor Jesus).
Varningar, Fenerbahce: Jayden Oosterwolde, Fred, Caglar Soyuncu, Milan Skriniar, Domenico Tedesco.
