Nottingham Forest kopplade grepp om Fenerbahce – efter seger med 3–0

Nottingham Forest vann första matchen på bortaplan mot Fenerbahce i Europa League 16-delsfinal på torsdagen och har tagit greppet inför avgörandet på torsdag 26 februari. Nottingham Forest vann matchen med 3–0 (2–0).

Murillo gjorde avgörande målet

Nottingham Forest tog ledningen i 21:a minuten genom Murillo. Nottingham Forest gjorde också 0–2 i slutminuterna av första halvlek genom Igor Jesus.

I 50:e minuten gjorde Morgan Gibbs-White också 0–3 på pass av Igor Jesus.

Fenerbahce–Nottingham Forest 0–3 (0–2)

Europa League 16-delsfinal

Mål: 0–1 (21) Murillo, 0–2 (43) Igor Jesus, 0–3 (50) Morgan Gibbs-White (Igor Jesus).

Varningar, Fenerbahce: Jayden Oosterwolde, Fred, Caglar Soyuncu, Milan Skriniar, Domenico Tedesco.

