Romano: Nico Williams nya utköpsklausul värd över en miljard

🚨 Nico Williams’ release clause will be worth €𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐦 starting from 2026 🔐🇪🇸



New agreement with Athletic Club for potential salary over €10m net with add-ons based on goals and assists.



There are also add-ons based on Spanish NT calls, performances and more. pic.twitter.com/yrwvsjKByg