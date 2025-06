🟣 Infos #RSCA :

🇸🇪 With six month contract left at FC Nordsjaelland, Mauve keeps an eye on Benjamin Nygren. The 23yo Swedish international knows the league and won't close the door to a come-back in #JPL. He's well valued on the short-list for this window. More to follow.… pic.twitter.com/kIX3yMc9ok