Uppgifter: Flera klubbar har bjudit in MFF-talangen

Swedish-Bosnian CB Edvin #Pašagić (2009, #Malmö FF U17) is attracting top European interest.#Juventus, #Feyenoord, #DinamoZagreb & #Basel have invited him to visit their facilities.



He’ll arrive in Italy this Sunday, to meet with Juve.@BalkansSports_ | @tvdellosport pic.twitter.com/TLOHiTHjR5