Uppgifter: Peking kan värva från Mainz

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Mainz 🇩🇪 midfielder, Eniss Shabani 🇦🇱, is on the radar of Allsvenskan 🇸🇪 side, IFK Norrköping.



The 21 year-old could leave on loan in pursuit of more consistent match time. 📰



A source close to the situation has confirmed. ☑️



A. Jeni. Gati. 👐 pic.twitter.com/mVF78KLsKB